Telephone scam targets county residents

Staff report

TROY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office has received several phone calls recently from residents who have been solicited on the phone by persons representing themselves as deputy sheriffs from Miami County, according to Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The scammer goes on to claim that the targeted party has missed their federal court appearance and are instructed to call a phone number to make arrangements to pay a fine/bond, he said. This scam has circulated in the past, he said.

Duchak said that law enforcement agencies never solicit money for any purpose. He said residents are advised to hang up on the caller and if calls persist to please call their local law enforcement agency.

According to Troy Police Department reports, an officer responded to the 1400 block of Trade Square West in reference to a fraud complaint on Monday. A resident purchased a $250 MoneyPak and gave the serial number to an unknown caller who stated they were a Lieutenant with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. A fraud report was filed.