Edison, Honda partner for intern program

PIQUA — Edison State Community College invites current students, high school students, and their parents to learn more about the direct pathway developed to lead students into a manufacturing career at Honda. An information session will be held Thursday, Feb. 7, from 5-6:30 p.m. in the Robinson Theater at the Piqua Campus.

Equipment service technicians are currently in demand at Honda and require technical and analytical skills to identify and solve problems quickly. The Edison State to Honda Manufacturing Pathway program will help prepare students with the skills needed to take on these in-demand roles.

The program is available to students who opt to pursue an Associate of Applied Science degree in Electronics Engineering Technology with a concentration in Electro-Mechanical or Automation and Robotics at Edison State.

Participating students will have the opportunity to intern at Honda up to 40 hours per week; work with a mentor to gain confidence and skills; earn money while completing a college degree; gain experience to add to their resume; and graduate and start a career in modern manufacturing.

Interns will make at least $16 per hour, and those who are hired full-time will start at more than $53,000 per year.

RSVP to attend the information session by contacting Veronica French, academic project specialist, at 778-7865 or vfrench@edisonohio.edu.

For additional program information, contact Brandi Olberding, director of Apprenticeships and Work-Based Learning, at 381-1533 or bolberding@edisonohio.edu.