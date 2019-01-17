Photography competition, exhibit seeks entries

TROY — Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s photography competition, “Through Our Eyes 2019,” is seeking entries. Photographers of all ages, including children, are encouraged to submit photographs.

Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St., Troy.

This year’s jurors are Timothy Wells, an artist and educator whose work includes photography and installation art and Diana Thompson who is the executive director of the Miami County Visitors & Convention Bureau.

All submitted work must be original and current. Photographs with entry fees will be accepted April 26-27. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top entries in each category. Accepted entries will be exhibited at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center from May 3 to June 23.

A complete prospectus and entry form is available on line at www.troyhayner.org or at the Hayner Center. For more information email lsargent@troyhayner.org or call Leona at 339-0457.

“Through Our Eyes 2019,” is sponsored by The Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau and Friends of Hayner.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.