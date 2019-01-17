Grain marketing workshop offered

TROY — Do you want to do a better job of pricing your corn and soybeans? Is grain marketing a confusing and daunting task? If so, this workshop is for you.

The Ohio State University Extension is offering a three-session workshop focused on helping farmers become better grain marketers. Participants will have a better understanding of risk, marketing tools, and the development of written marketing plans. These workshops are funded through a North Central Risk Management Education Grant and being offered in six locations throughout Ohio. Additional information can be found at http://go.osu.edu/grainplan.

The courses will be offered on three consecutive Tuesdays, in Miami County starting on Jan. 29. For specific times and locations, as well as program registration instruction, go to http://go.osu.edu/grainplan and select the county you plan to attend. Cost for the program is $45 for the first registration and $60 for two registrations from the same farm business.

Participants will learn to identify their personal risk tolerance and their farm’s financial risk capacity. Both of these are important in developing a successful grain marketing plan. Participants will also learn how crop insurance products effect marketing decisions and effect risk capacity. Grain marketing consists of understanding and managing many pieces of information. Information on the different grain marketing contracts will be presented. These include basis, hedging, cash, futures, and option contracts. Additionally, participants will be provided an example of a grain marketing plan and the fundamental principles that should be included.

To request additional information or have questions answered, contact Amanda Bennett at 440-3945 or at bennett.709@osu.edu.