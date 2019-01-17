Speedway robber arrested in Dayton

TROY — The man who robbed the West Main Street Speedway on Wednesday morning has been arrested in Dayton, according to Troy Police Department.

Troy Police Capt. Jeff Kunkleman said Dayton Police arrested Jason Whitacre, 46, of Vandalia, shortly after he robbed a video store on Thursday. Whitacre allegedly robbed the Troy gas station around 3:10 a.m Wednesday.

Kunkleman said the department received multiple tips from the community in regard to Whitacre’s whereabouts on Thursday.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the media. We received several tips from the community today, which is always appreciated,” Kunkleman said Thursday afternoon.

Whitacre will be charged with felony robbery in Miami County. He is currently incarcerated at the Montgomery County Jail.

According to previous reports, Whitacre purchased a small item from the store, causing the register to open. When the clerk opened the cash register, Whitacre went around the counter, shoved the clerk to the ground and took off with the contents. Whitacre then fled on foot to the KFC next door and took off in a silver Pontiac Sunfire with a sunroof. The clerk was not injured. The same vehicle was used in the Dayton robbery incident, Kunkleman said.

Whitacre