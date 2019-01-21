Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 11

Waffle House, 1290 Archer Drive, Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Brookdale Troy, 81 S. Stanfield Road, Troy — The hot water sanitizing ware washing machine final rinse temperature reading was observed at 174 F while the plate surface temperature was observed at 167 F. To ensure proper temperature, have the temperature measuring device calibrated. In the kitchen, noncommercial crock pot, hand mixer and griddle were observed. Remove any noncommercial equipment.

Frisch’s Restaurant, 16 Weller Drive, Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Holly’s Cafe & Carryout, 112 N. Main St., Casstown — Critical, repeat: In the walk-in cooler and low boy pizza prep cooler food items were not dated marked; corrected. Critical: At the time of inspection, the menu was observed without an indication of what food items corresponded to the consumer advisory. Repeat: The utensil storage containers on the prep cooler, the miscellaneous utensil drawer, and the lid storage container were observed with food debris build-up. Repeat: Multiple food storage containers on the bottom shelves were observed with the food contact surfaces up. The shelving units in the prep area were observed with dust debris build-up. Throughout the kitchen, unnecessary items along with personal items were observed mixed with commercial equipment and food.

J’s Cuisine, 1743 W. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: Observed raw chicken stored over Ready To Eat (RTE) veggies in the walk in cooler; corrected. Critical: TCS foods not being cold held at the proper temperature. Observed a container of shredded cabbage, a container of sprouts, and a container of cooked noodles sitting outside of temperature control, on the shelving beside the prep top cooler holding at 56F-72F; corrected.

L.T. Ball Intermediate School, 575 N. Hyatt St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Mrs. B’s Catering, 101 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill —

Critical: Observed raw shell eggs stored above spinach and other vegetables in the two door reach in cooler in the kitchen and pooled egg yolk stored above cooked chicken in the same cooler; corrected.

Critical: Observed numerous Time/Temperature Controlled for Safety (TCS) foods throughout the facility that had not been date marked and numerous items that had been kept passed their date mark; corrected. Critical: Observed the air gap on the prep sink was not sufficient to prevent back siphonage of gray water. The drain line of the prep sink was down below the top of the floor drain. There needs to be a physical break in the drain line of the sink and the top of the floor drain

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 4

Actionworks, 8433 N. County Road 25-A, Piqua — Provide paper towels for hand sink so hands can be washed. Repeat. The following items need to be cleaned: microwave, blender, pizza cutter, pizza paddle. Repeat. Provide thermometer for Pepsi cooler. Single service cuts and lids stored on floor in storeroom. Keep six inches off floor to prevent possible contamination. Provide test strips for sanitizer. Accumulation of trash and trash bags in kitchen. Remove more frequently.

Pizza Hut, 1631 Covington Ave., Piqua — The soap dispenser was not working properly at hand sink. Repair/replace. The metal stem thermometer and food containers need to be cleaned. Food containers put away wet. Allow these items to air dry, then stay. The wall by the back prep area needs to be cleaned.

Jan. 7

Noah’s House Christian Daycare, 608 W. High St., Piqua — Observed raw chicken over ready-to-eat yogurt. Keep raw meat below ready to eat foods. Corrected. Observed signs of mice in kitchen cabinets. Continue treatment and cleaning.

Tim Horton’s, 635 W. Water St,, Piqua — Observed dirty food containers. Wash, rinse and sanitize thoroughly. Damaged lids on prep unit. Repair. Two of three lids have been replaced.

Jan. 8

Lucky’s Pad, 108-110 N. Main St., Piqua — Observed signs of mice. Inspect building to make sure secure and increase level of sanitation.

Jan. 9

El Herradero, 1598 Covington Ave., Piqua — Provide paper towels at hand sink so hands can be washed as needed. Dispenser broken. Cooling was occurring in bulk containers. Use shallow pans or use paddles to speed cooling. The food utensils, bulk food containers need to be cleaned. The interior of refrigerator needs cleaning. Cool foods rapidly from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in tow hours and 70 degrees to 41 degrees in four hours.

Taco Bell, 1429 Covington Ave., Piqua —Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees are aware of equipment to report symptoms of nausea, sore throats with feature, vomiting, diarrhea and jaundice to PIC. Cannot handle food or equipment with these symptoms.

Jan. 10

Susie’s Big Dipper, 323 N. Main St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Garbry Ridge, 1567 Garbry Road, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands after handling raw meat, after breaks, before putting on new gloves.