Snow hauling

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Piqua street crews use heavy loaders to remove snow from the downtown area on Tuesday morning. Significant snow fall over the past two weekends forced officials to haul some of the accumulation away in order that motorists may park in downtown Piqua.
