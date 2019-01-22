Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Salvation Army Family Store on Looney Road regarding a non-injury private property crash on Jan. 16 at 10 a.m. The parties exchanged information and accused the other person of yelling and cursing. An officer verified they had exchanged information, and they went their separate ways.

There was a report of an argument between an employee and past employee at Bob Evans on Ash Street on Jan. 16 at approximately 5:15 p.m. The past employee was warned for trespassing.

There was a report of a disturbance on the 300 block of South Downing Street on Jan. 17 at 9 p.m. The subject at the residence stated four unknown subjects just showed up and started fighting with him for an unknown reason. A male subject stated they then left on foot.

SUSPICIOUS: A complainant reported finding footprints in the snow around a house on the 900 block of Clark Avenue on Jan. 16 at noon. Nothing suspicious was located.

A complainant advised he received third hand information that a subject had threatened to shoot him on the 600 block of South Main Street on Jan. 17 at 10:30 a.m. After speaking with the original source, the statements were found to not have been said.

Ammo found near a trash dumpster on the 8800 block of North County Road 25-A on Jan. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The ammo was given to a range master for destruction.

FRAUD: A complainant stated two mobile deposit checks with her account number and name were cashed at a bank on Jan. 16. It was reported at 12:45 p.m. that day on Virginia Street. The investigation is ongoing.

UNAUTHORIZED USE: A victim stated a female subject was using her vehicle without her consent on the 1000 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 16 at 1:10 p.m. An officer spoke with the suspect who advised she would return the vehicle tomorrow. The vehicle was later found and picked up by the owner.

THEFT: A victim stated boots were taken by a female subject on the 500 block of North Main Street on Jan. 16 at approximately 2:30 p.m.

A caller advised a female subject was stealing items from the Walmart and fled the scene on Jan. 16 at approximately 2:45 p.m. Upon arrival, the female subject was gone.

An officer dispatched on the report of subjects who turned their electricity back on after it had been disconnected on the 700 block of Gordon Street on Jan. 16 at approximately 4:15 p.m. Further investigation is pending information from the utilities department.

There was a report of a theft at Walmart on Jan. 16 at approximately 9:45 p.m.

There was a report of shoplifting at Family Dollar on West High Street on Jan. 17 at approximately 11:30 a.m. The female suspect came to the police department and was processed for theft and released with a copy of her charge. Lynn R. Ertel, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An air compressor was taken from the front porch of a residence on the 100 block of Carr Street sometime between Jan. 16-17.

There was a report of a theft of electricity from a residence on the 800 block of South Street on Jan. 17 at 2:40 p.m. Further investigation is pending information from the utilities department.

There was a report of a theft of fuel at the Marathon gas station on West Water Street on Jan. 17 at 6:35 p.m.

There was a report of a stolen food stamp card on the 800 block of Madison Avenue on Jan. 17 at 8:10 p.m.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a report of a telephone harassment complaint at the Piqua High School on Jan. 17 at 11 a.m.

CITIZEN ASSIST: Neighbors were backing out of driveways at the same time and struck each other on the 300 block of East Main Street on Jan. 17 at 1:05 p.m. There was minimal damage. Neither person wanted officer involvement.

CRASH: There was a hit skip crash reported on Hopewood Drive on Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a two subjects who needed removed from the Baymont Inn and Suites on Ash Street due to numerous complainants received from other guests on Jan. 18 at approximately 4 a.m. Subjects left without incident.