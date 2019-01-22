Miami Valley Young Marines to host recruit rraining

MIAMI VALLEY — The Miami Valley Young Marines, a national youth organization, will hold four information sessions for perspective parents and youth for the Miami Valley unit on the following dates and locations from 6-7 p.m.

• Wednesday, Feb. 6 at St. Peter Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

• Wednesday, Feb. 13 at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Road, Troy

• Wednesday, Feb. 20 at St. Peter Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights

• Wednesday, Feb. 27 at AMVETS Post 88, 3449 Lefevre Road, Troy

The Young Marines is a youth education and service program for boys and girls, age 8 through the completion of high school. The program focuses on character building, leadership, self-discipline and promoting a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.

“We are putting a call out to boys and girls to join our ranks,” said J. Keagan Miller, unit commander of the Miami Valley Young Marines. “In the Young Marines, many friendships are formed and many such friendships continue into adulthood.”

There are leadership schools as well as travel opportunities such as visiting Pearl Harbor, participating in National Code Talkers Day, and joining summer camps for sailing, simulated flying, working at a cattle ranch, exploring the “Wild West,” scuba diving lessons, and visiting American historical sites.

The Miami Valley Unit and the Young Marines’ objectives are:

• to promote the physical, moral, and mental development of its members

• to advocate a healthy, drug-free lifestyle through continual drug prevention education

• to instill in its members the ideals of honesty, fairness, courage, respect, loyalty, dependability, attention to duty, love of God, and fidelity to the United States of America and its institutions

• to stimulate interest in and respect for academic achievement and the history and traditions of the United States of America

• to promote physical fitness through physical activities including participation in athletic events and close order drill

“We’re growing and learning all the time,” Miller said. “We are a successful unit, and we measure success by community involvement and kids having fun while learning.”

Since the Young Marines’ beginnings in 1959 with one unit and a handful of boys, the organization has grown to 264 units with 8,950 youth and 2,600 adult volunteers in 39 states, the District of Columbia and Okinawa with affiliates in other countries.

For more information, visit www.miamivalleyyoungmarines.com or call (937) 701-8217.

