Election results amended to include missing ballots

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Board of Elections voted Tuesday to amend the official 2018 general election results and discussed opening an investigation into the more than 6,200 votes missing from the election totals.

The missing votes, which were cast by early voters at the Board of Elections office, were discovered by the Ohio Secretary of State’s office in December.

According to the board, the missing votes did not affect the outcome of any races or issues nor did they require recounts.

“We got more than lucky,” Board Chairman Dave Fisher said. But he added, “Now citizens won’t trust early voting.”

The problem occurred on election night, when the early votes were not counted in the first round of results. The board said Tuesday that they believed the problem had been corrected on election night.

Board member Ryan King stressed his belief that the error was a mistake and not intentional election fraud.

King said that he was “personally very disappointed” in the service from the board’s equipment vendor, which was paid to provide in-person election night support.

The board voted to pursue a full refund of about $4,000 from the vendor.

The board also discussed launching a review or investigation into the series of events that led to the votes being missed, as well as the office’s election day processes.

“There’s something wrong here,” Fisher said, adding that the error should have been caught on election night or before the results were certified by the board and sent to the Secretary of State.

Fisher said he’s not sure he trusts information from the Board of Elections staff before making a motion to bring in a neutral investigator.

“We need fresh eyes on this,” he said.

Fisher said he received a proposal from the Butler County Board of Elections to assist Miami County in an investigation. A motion to launch a review was tabled until the board receives more information from Butler County’s board.

Board member Audrey Gillespie said she concurred with Fisher about the need for a review. Gillespie said she was infuriated by the error and that she “despairs for the voters.”

The amended results will be uploaded to the board’s website alongside the incorrect results.

The board also voted Tuesday night to purchase a new voting equipment system, a paper ballot system with scanning equipment from Clear Ballot.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

