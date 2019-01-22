Troy’s free parking extended to March 31

TROY — Troy City Council approved extending the free parking moratorium through March 31 on Tuesday. All members were present and the ordinance was approved unanimously.

According to city officials, analytic consultant Ben Elbert will be analyzing parking statistics for the project. The purchase order is $5,000 for Elbert’s services. The moratorium was set to expire on Saturday, Feb. 2. The city began its free downtown parking program on Thursday, Nov. 15.

Following council agenda, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said, “The consultant’s purpose is not to advise (council) whether or not to extend the moratorium. It is to take the data that’s been gathered during this time period, analyze it, collate it and then make a presentation to the council.

“The mayor had advised that we, through our Troy Main Street, Troy merchants, and all the interested parties, we didn’t want to make a recommendation knowing that there may be different opinions upon it. Bringing this gentleman in who does know parking and data could advise you best. (The) $5,000 is not-to-exceed number.”

Resident Lester Conard said the city was wasting $5,000 on another consultant.

“You people are capable of making these decisions. You want to be good stewards of the taxpayers’ money, then don’t throw it away like that. You can make a decision without consultants all the time,” Conard said.

Citations will still impact motorists who park outside of lanes, do not move within 72 hours or illegally park in handicapped spaces, among other parking issues.

The moratorium is limited to the timed parking spaces, metered spaces, and paid lot parking only.

In other news:

Council approved the final legislation for the J&B annexation to the city of 6.1241 acres located on Union Street. Council previously held a public hearing regarding the annexation.

Council members and Mayor Michael Beamish expressed their appreciation to the “King Team” for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Walk. Participants walked to the Troy Police Department for prayer and then walked on to the United Methodist Church for a service and fellowship.

Council member John Schweser also thanked the street department for their efforts during last weekend’s snow and ice event, calling them “unsung heroes.” Street foreman Jerry Mullins said he would pass the message along to his crew.

Parking expert to analyze data

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

