Board approves new voting equipment

MIAMI COUNTY — After months of discussion, the Miami County Board of Elections voted Tuesday night to purchase a paper ballot voting system.

The board voted 3-1 to purchase a paper ballot system from Clear Ballot that will cost about $800,000.

Board Chairman Dave Fisher called the hand-marked paper ballot voting system “the safest way to vote.”

Board member Ryan King, who voted no, said that he believes the trend in voting equipment will continue to move toward electronic voting systems.

The county received quotes for options including a system in which voters fill in a paper ballot that is then scanned and recorded, a fully electronic touchscreen system that does not print a paper record, and a hybrid system in which voters use a touchscreen to mark a ballot, which is then printed on paper. The hybrid system is an updated version of the system the county currently uses.

The board received two quotes for a paper ballot system, one from Clear Ballot for $790,125 and one from Election Systems & Software (ES&S) for $507,609.

The board was promised just over $1 million by the state for new equipment.