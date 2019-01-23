Versailles teen dies

VERSAILLES — Versailles High School sophomore Trevor Huber died Tuesday evening following a Sunday afternoon all-terrain vehicle accident near Frenchtown, according to the Montgomery County Coroner Office.

Huber was a member of the Versailles High School wrestling team and the Versailles FFA.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Huber was riding a 2007 Polaris 500 four-wheeler on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was traveling southbound on Mangen Road when the ATV traveled into the ditch, overturning and pinning Huber underneath it.

Huber was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.