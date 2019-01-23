Commission seat sought by 13

MIAMI COUNTY — More than a dozen Republicans are vying for the vacant seat in the Miami County Commissioner’s office.

Members of the Miami County Republican Central Committee will meet on Thursday to select their choice out of 13 Republican applicants to serve as commissioner through 2020. After two years, the seat will be available for public vote for the new term.

The Miami County Republican Central Committee will select one out of 13 applicants to fill the commissioner’s seat left vacant by former State Sen. Bill Beagle. Last year, Beagle, who was term limited in the state senate, ran unopposed for the county commissioner seat which was vacated by John “Bud” O’Brien. O’Brien ran for state representative and was defeated in the Republican Primary by Darke County’s Jenna Powell who was elected last November. On Dec. 7, Beagle announced he had accepted a senior staff position in the office of State Treasurer Robert Sprague, who was elected in November.

Jack Evans and Greg Simmons, both Republicans, currently serve on the county commission board.

Applicants had until Jan. 21 to submit their applications to be considered for the office. The committee will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Concord Room in Troy.

According to the Miami County Republican Central Committee, the following people applied for the position:

• Steve Baker, Troy, retired media reporter

• Joe Gibson, Tipp City, mayor of Tipp City and an attorney

• Wade Westfall, Troy, Troy real estate developer and former one-term county commissioner

• Ted Mercer, Troy, Troy business owner and former Troy city councilman

• Mark Williams, Staunton Twp., ran for state representative a few years ago, works with a firm that does safety consultation

• Jim Utrecht, Concord Twp., Troy attorney

• David Wagner, Elizabeth Twp., former Elizabeth Twp. Trustee, small business, farmer

• Tina Roberts, Bethel Twp., retired Realtor and experienced local government employee

• Brad Vath, Tipp City, retired assistant city manager in Tipp City

• Gary Koenig, Piqua, recently retired from Armed Forces/military service, former candidate for Piqua mayor

• Lisa Bricker, Troy, cosmetology educator and former small business owner

• Joe Wilson, Piqua local businessman and former Piqua City Commissioner