Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

SUSPICIOUS: A subject reported his vehicle had been gone through near Walmart on Jan. 19 at 12:15 a.m. Nothing was reported missing or damaged.

An officer observed a subject on the bike path after the path was closed at approximately 3 a.m. on Jan. 19 in the area of Boone Street and Washington Avenue. He was advised of the curfew and sent on his way.

Police responded to a call referencing a loud noise and a flash at approximately 8:15 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 9900 block of Hardin Alternate Road. Upon arrival to the area in question no issues were found. It should be noted due to weather conditions it may have been a power transformer.

An officer was dispatched in reference to a shots fired complaint at approximately 2 a.m. on Jan. 20 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street. The officer checked the area and did not hear any gun shots or see anyone suspicious.

There was a report of a male subject riding a lawn mower in the street at approximately 4 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the area of West Water Street and North College Street. An officer checked the area, and no one was located.

WARRANT: A subject with an active warrant out of Miami County was picked up at an area hospital at 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 19. The subject was transported to jail and was refused due to medical conditions. The subject was issued a summons by the jail and released.

ILLEGAL DUMPING: A complainant reported someone left a Christmas tree in front of his house on the street at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 400 block of Westview Drive. A note was left for sanitation to pick it up when possible.

DRIVING WITHOUT CONSENT: Police responded to a call referencing a vehicle being used without the consent of the owner at approximately 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 800 block of North Sunset Drive. Owner stated his live-in girlfriend has the car, and he could not find out where she was. Owner was advised the incident would be documented.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: An officer responded to a call referencing a dog being chained up outside in the snow at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 19 on the 1600 block of Haverhill Drive. Home owner was located, and the dog was out to go to the bathroom.

There was a report of a dog that was left outside with no shelter at 8:20 p.m. on Jan. 21 on the 600 block of North College Street. No violation was witnessed as the dog was back inside.

ACCIDENT: A city plow truck struck an unoccupied parked vehicle at 4 a.m. on Jan. 20 in the area of Young and Kitt streets.

A two-vehicle accident with no injuries was reported at 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the area of North Downing Street and West Ash Street. A citation was issued.

Police responded to a call referencing a city snow plow striking a portable basketball pole in the street at 2 a.m. on Jan. 21 in the area of Linden Avenue and West Grant Street. The incident was documented.

There was a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries at around noon on Jan. 21 in the area of Clark Avenue and Wayne Street. A vehicle slid on the ice and struck a parked vehicle.

TRESPASSING: Police was dispatched to Tim Hortons on Water Street for a disorderly complaint at 6:25 a.m. on Jan. 20. The complainant advised he wanted a customer to leave. The subject was asked to leave the property and left without incident.

A complainant advised her ex-boyfriend was knocking at her door and he was not supposed to be there at 2:10 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 1000 block of South Street. It was found subject was there to pick up belongings. The subject became argumentative and was warned for disorderly conduct.

Two subjects who are homeless were in a lobby at the Comfort Inn on Ash Street and were asked to leave at approximately 3:20 a.m. on Jan. 21. The subjects were warned with trespassing.

On Jan. 21 at 8:10 p.m., a complainant at the Red Roof Inn and Suites on Scott Drive believed there was a male subject on the property who had been previously trespassed. The male subject was located and escorted off the property. He was warned for trespassing.

A male and female were observed in the back seat of a vehicle in a closed park at approximately 2:20 a.m. on Jan. 22 at Pitsenbarger Park on South Street. The pair said they were just talking. They were told the park was closed and that they needed to leave.

AGENCY ASSIST: A subject reported a manhole cover was missing from the roadway at 2 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 8600 block of North County Road 25-A. An open manhole was located, and an officer stood by until the street department could respond to assess the situation. The street department placed a piece of steel to cover the manhole until proper repairs can be made.

An officer responded to assist the Fire Department on the report of a natural gas leak at 2 a.m. on Jan. 22 on the 1000 block of Broadway Street. The gas leak was located by the Fire Department, and the gas company was contacted.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A physical altercation was reported between roommates at approximately 3 p.m. on Jan. 20 on the 600 block of Spring Street. All parties were warned for disorderly conduct.

FRAUD: An employee at Speedway on Covington Avenue reported receiving a counterfeit $50 bill at 5 p.m. on Jan. 20. The bill was taken and put into evidence.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A complainant stated subject was harassing her over text at approximately 8 p.m. on South Downing Street. After reviewing the messages, the harassment was mutual. Both subjects were advised to stop contacting each other.

A caller reported by threatened over the phone by a female subject at around midnight on Jan. 21 on Covington Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There were two separate doors at a Colonial Terrace Apartment were vandalized with black sharpie at 4 a.m. on Jan. 21.

THEFT: An officer spoke with a female subject regarding a license plate registration that did not match the vehicle at 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 21 on the 700 block of South Wayne Street. The license plate was later determined to be stolen.