Hayner offers ballroom dance classes

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will offer ballroom dance classes for teens and adults beginning Feb. 27.

Imagine yourself learning the waltz in the beautiful third floor ballroom inside the Hayner Mansion located at 301 W. Main St., Troy.

Come discover how to do the West Coast Swing and Night Club dances. Students in this class will learn the basics of each dance, along with proper lead and follow technique to assure that every move is comfortable and fun.

Dance instructors Ronnie and Cindy Mullins are the owners of Studio Outback, LLC, located just outside Tipp City. They have won many titles and were named the 2015 World Champions in their age division. The couple enjoy providing private instruction, teaching group workshops, and choreographing for special events including wedding couple’s first dance. For more information about these instructors visit ww.OutbackDanceStudio.com.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, see www.troyhayner.org.

For more information about Hayner, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.