Cardiac rehab seminar offered

TIPP CITY — In celebration of February as Heart Health Month, Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, invite the community to join Dr. Rebecca Hayworth for her presentation titled “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart: Benefits of Cardiac Rehab.”

This free educational seminar will take place at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 13 at SpringMeade Health Center. After the seminar, tours of SpringMeade’s newly expanded transitional care unit will be offered. The expansion added 15 short-term rehab suites to the existing 99-bed facility, providing more space for patients who are undergoing rehabilitation prior to going back home.

Dr. Hayworth, who is a physiatrist, is SpringMeade’s Rehabilitation Medical Director. She practices in Troy with her father, Dr. James Hoover, at Rehab Med H and H. Dr. Hayworth attended Wright State University where she obtained a bachelor of science in Psychology with a concentration in Behavioral Neuroscience. She went to The Ohio State University for medical school. She completed her internship in Preliminary Medicine at Riverside Methodist Hospital, before returning to Ohio State to complete her Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation residency, serving as a chief resident her final year. Dr. Hayworth enjoys seeing patients at SpringMeade, her outpatient clinic in Troy, and in the inpatient rehab unit at Upper Valley Medical Center.

This seminar is a free event and is open to the public. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Seating is limited, so reservations are needed. To register, call Jamie Edgell at (937) 667-7500.

Koester Pavilion and SpringMeade Health Center are affiliates of Premier Health, offer short-term rehab services and long-term nursing care, including memory care, and accept Medicare, Medicaid, and most insurance. Koester Pavilion is located between Piqua and Troy on the campus of Upper Valley Medical Center, and SpringMeade Health Center is located in Tipp City. To learn more about Koester Pavilion, call 440-7663 or visit on the web at www.koesterpavilion.com. To learn more about SpringMeade Health Center, please call 667-7500 or visit on the web at www.springmeadehealthcenter.com.

Rehab Med H and H has offices in Troy and Sidney for consultations. The Troy office is located at 998 S. Dorset Road, Suite 104, and the Sidney location is at 1027 Fair Road. For more information about Dr. Hayworth’s services, call 332-8843.