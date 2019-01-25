Area briefs

Breakfast to celebrate black history

PIQUA — Transformed Life Church will offer a Black History Month breakfast, “From Enslavement to Empowerment,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 2.

Up to three members of Randolph Freedmen founded Churches will be admitted free to the breakfast in honor of the Randolph narrative. Additionally any Randolph descended pastors /evangelists or those ministering to Randolph descended congregants worshipping in their churches will also be given free admission. Those being freely admitted must be willing to commit to leadership or participatory roles in the planning or staging of events in observance of the 400th anniversary of the arrival of African laborers in Jamestown, Va., in 1619.

A cost of $18.46 will be the public charge for all others attending the Black History Month breakfast. In addition to breakfast being served the host church will provide gospel music entertainment and two tickets for participation in a drawing for door prizes will be issued to all paying guests.

The emcee of the proceedings will be Elder Brian Hamilton of Transformed Life Church. In addition to the gospel music and a silent auction, there will be a keynote presentation by Larry Hamilton titled “In the Name of GOD: Understanding the Historical Impact of the Randolph Narrative.”

Following the keynote presentation, a planning session and organizing activity for the 400th anniversary observance of Africans enslaved in America (Randolph Narrative) will be moderated by Marva Archibald and Larry Hamilton.

Members of the clergy and community leaders will participate in panel discussions concluding the morning dialogues with the following sessions:

1. The Beloved Community: Are we there yet?

2. The role of the Church: Constructing Walls and/or Kingdom Building?

3. Dr. King, Bill McCulloch & Civil Rights, Then and Now.

Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

Contact Larry Hamilton at (937) 778-1035 or Transformed Life Church at (937) 773-4004 for more information.