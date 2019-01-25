Area briefs

Card club winners named
MIAMI COUNTY — TWIG 4 Card Club Marathon winners for December:
Bridge Winners:
Group 1:
First — Marsha Simpson and Penny Dye
Second — Laury Braby and Suzanne Scranton
Third — Martha Crouse and Joyce Hoover
Group 2:
First — Bob and Alice Schlemmer
Second — Chuck and Liz Curtis
Third — Terry and Louretta Gaston
Group 3:
First — Kathy Luring and Alice Schlemmer
Second — Joyce Fraas and Ruth Jenkins
Group 4:
First — Beth Earhart
Second — Judy Logan
Third — Kathy Jent
Group 8:
First — Beth Earhart
Second — Patty Penny
Third — Nancy Nims
Group 9:
First — Janet Wise and Lynne Fobian
Second — Fred and Cathy Brown
Group 10:
First — Sandra Haack
Second — Cindy Wingert
Third — Kathy Jent.
Info session upcoming
TROY — Greater Dayton Move to Amend will host an information session from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Troy-Miami County Library, 419 W. Main St., Troy.
Greater Dayton Move to Amend is one of eight Ohio affiliates associated with a coalition of organizations and individuals working to pass an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to make clear that inalienable rights belong to human beings only, and that money is not a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment and can be regulated in political campaigns. Learn more about the movement’s history, goals and strategies from a local volunteer. And find out how you can get involved, from sharing information with friends to lobbying elected representatives and everything in between. The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact dayton-oh@movetoamend.org.
Hosta college offered
PIQUA — The 26th annual Great Lakes Region Hosta College, a garden symposium, will be offered March 15-16 at Upper Valley Career Center, 8811 Career Drive, Piqua.
Friday will include an auction, raffle, vendors and bookstore. The event is open to the public until 6 p.m.
On Saturday, registered participants will receive breakfast, classes, lunch, door prizes, a souvenir hosta, and more. A banquet will be offered in the evening with an guest speaker optional. More than 60 gardening classes will be offered and each participant may pick five classes to attend.
New this year is Hosta College for Kids, ages 10-15, and pre-registration is required.
Great Lakes Region Hosta Society members prices are $42 and $55 for non-members. Registration closes at midnight Feb. 23.
For more information or to register, visit www.ihostaogio.org/glhc.