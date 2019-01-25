Foundation offers scholarships

TROY — The Troy Foundation has announced that applications are now being accepted for the 2019 scholarship season.

Our scholarships are made possible by the generosity of individuals, families, organizations and businesses that believe in the power of continued education.

Each scholarship is unique and has specific criteria set up by each of the donors when the fund was established. While most of our scholarships are available to high school seniors, we have a few for post high school graduates majoring in a specific area of study.

For available scholarship information, seniors may contact their high school guidance department, visit the foundation’s website at thetroyfoundation.org look under scholarships and search the high school you attend. The deadline for most scholarships is March 20, 2019. Students, please contact Lisa Reynolds, program officer, at (937) 339-8935 or via email at lreynolds@thetroyfoundation.org if you have any questions.