Area briefs

Y offers youth volleyball

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County YMCA is taking registrations for youth volleyball programs at the Piqua and Robinson branches. Instructional classes and a competitive league are both being offered.

The instructional classes begin Feb. 13 at the Piqua Branch and Feb. 9 at the Robinson Branch for third through eighth graders from 4:15-5:30 p.m. Classes last for eight weeks and are geared towards both new and experienced participants.

The competitive league begins Feb. 12 for fifth and sixth graders. This team participates in the Midwest Youth Volleyball League as a sixth grade team and competes in tournaments on weekends beginning in mid-March. Team practice is on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the Piqua branch from 6:30-8 p.m. Due to the competitive nature of the program, it is encouraged for fifth and sixth graders to also participate in the instructional classes.

Registrations are currently being accepted. For more information or to register, contact Jaime Hull at 440-9622 or j.hull@miamicountyymca.net.

‘Red Game’ to be held at Bethel

BETHEL TOWNSHIP — February is Heart Month. To help raise awareness of the need for heart health screenings, the Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network, Kettering Health Network Heart and Vascular Care, and local high schools are partnering to hold “Red Games” at athletic events in February.

The Sports Medicine team at Kettering Health Network provides athletic training services to area high schools and colleges. Kettering Heart and Vascular Care will provide information on heart health screenings and small, heart-shaped stress balls will be thrown into the stands.

A “Red Game” will be observed at the Bethel vs. Yellow Springs varsity basketball game on Feb. 12 at Bethel High School.

Schools to host planning talks

TIPP CITY — Learn more about Tipp City Schools’ proposed facilities project at a series of a talks the district will be hosting at Grounds for Pleasure Coffee Shop. The plan includes new classroom spaces for students through fifth grade. Bring your concerns, questions and ideas to the coffee hours.

The coffee hours are set for Feb. 7 at 7:30 a.m., Feb. 21 at 9:30 a.m., March 7 at 7:30 a.m. and March 21 at 9:30 a.m. in the red room of the shop.

For more information, call the school board office at (937) 667-8444. The coffee shop is located at 115 E. Main St. in Tipp City.