Troy man accused of shaking baby

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was arraigned on charges for allegedly shaking his four-month-old daughter in a hotel room on Tuesday night.

Roger Meyer, 31, of Troy, was arrested by Troy Police at the Royal Inn late Tuesday night. Officers charged Meyer with child endangering and felonious assault, both second degree felonies.

According to Troy Police Capt. Joe Long, the baby is still in critical condition at Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The incident was originally reported as the baby was having seizures.

Meyer was arraigned on the charges in Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday. His bond was set for $500,000 on both charges.

According to police reports, an officer responded to the Royal Inn for a second time regarding the baby’s condition and its seizure like activity. The officer noted a Troy Fire personnel noticed only one of the child’s eyes would partially open and the other pupil was fixed and dilated. The baby was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then transported to Dayton Children’s.

