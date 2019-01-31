Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported at approximately 8:15 a.m. on Jan. 28 on the 1400 block of Forest Avenue.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 in the area of North County Road 25-A and Troy Sidney Road.

An accident with an injury was reported at 11:10 a.m. on Jan. 28 on the 300 block of East Main Street.

A caller reported a semi truck struck a light pole at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the intersection of Ash and Spring street. An officer responded and located semi tracks on the sidewalk, and it did not appear that the pole was struck. No damage was found.

A van struck a parked truck at approximately 1 p.m. on Jan. 28 in the area of West Ash and North Downing streets.

An accident with no injuries was reported at 6:40 a.m. on Jan. 29 in the area of Main and Grant streets.

SUSPICIOUS: There was a report of subjects in the cornfield behind a business on the 9100 block of Country Club Road. The subject was located in the county and advised he was now leaving. The county was advised.

AGENCY ASSIST: A utility meter at a residence had a device attached to it to prevent a reading on Jan. 28 on the 800 block of North Sunset Drive.

THEFT: A male subject reported on Jan. 28 that items were taken from his detached garage within the last few days on the 1200 block of Forest Avenue.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: There was a report of a vehicle being damaged with a brick at approximately 8:50 p.m. on Jan. 28 on the 400 block of South Wayne Street.

SEARCH WARRANT: A narcotics search warrant was executed at a residence at 9 a.m. on Jan. 28 on the 600 block of North College Street. Evidence of drug abuse was recovered from the residence. This search warrant was executed at the same residence where two adult victims were robbed at gun point on Jan. 26. In connection with the robbery on Jan. 26, Lynn R. Ertel, 28, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony complicity to aggravated robbery and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering; Nicholas I. Cox, 33, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery; and Shanika J.S. Jones, 26, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree felony complicity to aggravated robbery.

ASSAULT: There was a report of a disturbance on the interstate at 2:20 p.m. on Jan. 29. Both a male and female were arrested and incarcerated. Gary L. Bashore, 62, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor and fourth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine in connection with this incident. Kristin L. Cathcart-McCarty, 33, of Sidney, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of a male subject being hit by another male subject at 7 p.m. on Jan. 29 at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. Matthew T. Dunlap, Jr., 19, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A male subject was warned for disorderly conduct at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 900 block of Brook Street.

CHILD ENDANGERING: Police responded to a call referencing a child being located at a local business alone at 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 29. The location was redacted. Joseph D. Johnson, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor child endangering in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: Brandy L. Lewis, 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with harassing phone calls reported on Jan. 26.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of two males fighting at 5:50 p.m. on Jan. 29 on the 200 block of Brentwood Avenue. Both were gone upon officer arrival. An officer spoke to a resident who advised that he confronted an unknown male subject cutting through his yard. The resident advised that it was not physical, and an unknown male subject left towards Colonial Terrace Apartments. The unknown male could not be located.