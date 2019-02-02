College briefs

Cedarville students named to dean’s list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — The following area Cedarville University students were named to dean’s honor list for Fall 2018. In order to be named to the dean’s honor list, students need to maintain a 3.75 GPA and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Troy: Morgan Arbogast, Marie Ewing, Megan Hess, Joshua Niemi, Lauren Setzkorn.

New Carlisle: Hannah Burkholder, Jean-Luc Schieferstein.

Ludlow Falls: Hannah Deane.

Tipp City: Trent Huelskamp.

Covington: Savanna Schaurer.

Locals graduate from UD

DAYTON — The following local residents were among the approximately 340 undergraduates receiving their degrees from the University of Dayton during the fall 2018 commencement ceremony Dec. 15.

Troy: Megan Holland, Angel Luis, Jordan Slone, Benjamin Woodruff.

Tipp City: Ethan Vantilburg.

UD announces dean’s list

DAYTON — The University of Dayton honored the following undergraduates from your area for making the fall 2018 dean’s list for achieving a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

West Milton: Levi Altic, Katherine Smith.

Tipp City: Jack Armentrout, Tyler Berkshire, Erick Detweiler, Matthew Detweiler, Evan Freeh, Katie Gilbride, Michael Gross, Graham Hardert, Delaney Hardert, Benjamin Hughes, Marshall Kiplinger, Anna Kueterman, Joseph Miller, Kirah Noble, Zayne Parsons, Alexander Taylor, Jacob Walland, Jacob Watson, Austin Whisman,

New Carlisle: Nathan Clark, Jonathon Henry, Samantha Johnson.

Piqua: Logan Cordonnier, Emily Cordonnier, Meredith Karn, Haley Michael, Elizabeth Pax, Owen Smith, Lauren Williams.

Troy: Grant Holland, Angel Luis, Grant McCalister, Justin O’Neill, Brendan Pohle, Jordan Slone, Zane Willoughby, JT Yenney.

Union: Kamarin Hubbard,

Laura: Andrew Lynn, Samuel Motz.

Ludlow Falls: Margaret Moore.

Fletcher: Omar Seleme.

Freyre earns dean’s list spot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list. Among that number is Sara Freyre of Tipp City.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

Students named to dean’s list

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A total of 12,332 students enrolled during the 2018 fall term at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 or above or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s).

They include Dylan Clapper of Tipp City, dean’s list, and Caroline Pratt of Troy, dean’s list.