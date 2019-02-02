Council to review trail resurfacing project

TROY — Troy City Council will consider a resolution to bid the resurfacing project for the Troy Recreational Trail at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 4 at City Hall.

The resolution for the resurfacing project is not to exceed $210,000. The project was approved for federal funding up to 80 percent. The following is the areas that will be resurfaced: Lytle Road and North Road at Trade Square East; Harrison Street and Adams Street Bridge; and Market Street Bridge and Miami Shores.

Another resolution is to seek bids for an articulating compact mower for the Cemetery Department not to exceed $81,000.

The equipment will replace the department’s John Deere mower and plow. The new equipment will also assist in digging for cremation burials and monument foundations, which were done by hand, moving monuments and preparing graves.

An ordinance to rezone 44 Peters Ave. (U-Stor-It) from M-2 to Industrial planned development is also on the agenda for its first reading. A public hearing will be held at the Tuesday, Feb. 19 meeting. The date change is due to the President’s Day holiday.

Also on the agenda, council member John Schweser will present an update regarding the ATP program and its activities.

In other news:

The city offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18 for President’s Day. Residential refuse collection and recycling will stay on schedule.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

