Drawing classes scheduled at Hayner

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center’s Mary Coleman Allen Art Academy’s instructor Linda Black is offering three different drawing classes for beginners this winter and spring.

Students can choose from a graphite, micron marker, or colored pencil drawing course.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 West Main Street in beautiful Troy, Ohio.

Black holds an associate of applied science degree in Interior Design. She also studied fine art at Bob Jones University.

In 2017, Black was commissioned to render interior elevations for the Dayton Philharmonic Designers Showhouse. In the past, she taught art to school age children and is currently looking forward to sharing her knowledge of drawing with pencils, micron markers and colored pencils.

For complete class listings including fees, class times, and registration information, e see www.troyhayner.org/classes.

For more information, call (937) 339-0457.