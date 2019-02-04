Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 23

Hickory River Smokehouse, 135 S. Garber Drive, Tipp City — The hot water sanitizing warevwashing machine final rinse temperature measuring device was observed not functioning properly. Critical: The ice machine PVC drain pipe was observed with an air break. To prevent contamination from backflow, place a 2 to 4 inch air gap between the pipe and drain. In the walk-in freezer, ice build-up was observed from the ceiling and then from around the fan unit. Seal any gaps in the walk-in freezer and then ensure the fan unit is in good repair to prevent any condensate from freezing.

Dunaways Beef & Ale, 508 W. Main St., Troy — Critical: Observed one container of raw shell eggs stored over vegetables in the walk in cooler; corrected. Critical: Observed multiple sauces and dressings in the walk in cooler made in house that were kept past their date mark and dressings cupped in house from commercially processed dressings that were missing date marks; corrected.

Patty’s IGA, 106 E. Main St., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

El Sombrero, 1700 N. County Road 25-A, Troy — Repeat: Facility does not have a person with level two certification in food protection.

Jan. 24

Covington Care Center, 75 Mote Drive, Covington — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Bakehouse Bread Company, 317 SW Public Square, Troy — Critical, repeat: Observed raw shell eggs stored above egg salad and tuna salad in the two door prep top cooler in the kitchen; corrected. Critical, repeat: Consumer is not properly advised of the risk of consuming raw or undercooked animal foods. Observed missing consumer advisory on chalk board menu behind front counter. Observed water damaged portion of ceiling in kitchen in back corner by the under counter high temperature dish machine. Person in charge stated that it is the landlord’s responsibility to repair damaged areas of the physical facility. This issue has been addressed with the landlord according to the person in charge, who refuses to repair this damaged area. Person in charge stated that the leak has been stopped but it is the landlord’s responsibility to repair the physical facility.

Guadalajara’s Mexican Restaurant, 301 E. Troy Pike, Suite C, Covington — Critical, repeat: Observed raw shell eggs stored above vegetables in the two door prep top cooler by the grill; corrected. Critical, repeat: Observed 0PPM chlorine in rinse cycle of dish machine. No sanitizer test kit available.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 17

Hot Head Burritos, 1567 Covington Ave., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees know how to report symptoms of vomiting diarrhea, sore throat wit fever and jaundice to PIC. Should not work with these symptoms. Cool foods rapidly from 135 degrees to 70 degrees in two hours; 70 degrees to 41 in four hours. use ice, shallow pans etc. to speed cooling.

Long John Silvers, 1214 E. Ash St., Piqua — The pop nozzles need to be cleaned. The following items need cleaning: prep unit and walk in interior. Damaged food containers. These must be smooth durable and intact. Discard. There are holes in the ceiling. Repair. The ceiling is leaking by the fryer. Repair.

Jan. 18

Taco Bell, 1234 E. Ash St., Piqua — The food scoops and the food containers need to. be cleaned as well as the pop nozzles at both locations. The pizza sauce was being held at 110 degrees. Keep all TCS foods above 135 degrees or below 41 degrees. Items removed from hot hold area. Be sure to wash, rinse and sanitize food equipment.

McDonalds East, 995 E. Ash St., Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure food employees notify PIC of symptoms of nausea, vomiting, sore threat and fever and jaundice.

Jan. 22

Red Roof Inn, 902 Scott Drive, Piqua — Container of gravy cooling on counter, 118 degrees. Do not cool foods at room temperature. Cooling/reheating not permitted with current license. Hard boiled eggs without dates. Must date all ready to eat TCS foods with date opened. Discard after seven days.Utensils must be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Sanitizing not occurring. Provide paper towels at hand skins so hands can be washed.

Jan. 23

Kids Learning Place, 285 RM Davis Parkway, Piqua — Satisfactory at time of inspection. Be sure to wash hands often. Wash after breaks, after handling raw meat, before putting on clean gloves.

Burger King, 1408 Covington Ave., Piqua — Time being used as a public health control incorrectly. Must mark time TCS food removed from refrigeration and discard after four hours. Salads in refrigerator past expiration date Must mark ready to eat TCS foods with ate opened or prepped. Discard after seven days. The food containers need to be cleaned. There was not enough sanitizer in three compartment sink. Must use at least 200 ppm quit or 50 ppm chlorine to properly sanitize. The hood above the grill and the fryer area need to be cleaned. Allow food containers to air dry before nesting them.Be sure food equipment and utensils are washed, rinsed and sanitized thoroughly with proper level of sanitizer.

Jan. 24

Arby’s, 1230 E. Ash St., Piqua — The walk in cooler door is damaged and doesn’t close properly. Repair. Dishes/equipment put away wet. Allow items to air dry before stacking. The drain for the back hand sink is damaged. Repair. Observed signs of roaches. Increase levels of sanitation. Remove unneeded boxes to increase already occurring treatment. Be sure food employees wash hands often. Wash after breaks, after handling raw meats, before putting gloves on, etc.

El Tequila Bar and Grill, 1274 E. Ash St., Piqua — Containers of food without labels. Bulk food containers must be labeled to prevent misuse. Raw fish stored above vegetables in upright refrigerator. Always store raw meats below cooked items or food not cooked. Date all ready to eat TCS foods. Cut tomatoes, lettuce, etc. Must discard seven days after opening or preparing. The upright refrigerator need cleaning. Provide soap for front hand sinks.