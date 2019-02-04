Activate Troy Partnership narrows down project list

TROY — Troy City Council was updated regarding the Activate Troy Partnership’s activities at its regular meeting on Monday. All members were present.

Council member John Schweser, a council representative serving on the ATP committee, provided an update on the Activate Troy Partnership, which includes Troy Development Council, Troy Main Street, Troy Community Works, Troy Area Chamber of Commerce, Troy foundation, Miami County representative Richard Osgood, Troy City Schools and the city of Troy. At-large members on the ATP include Ethan Smith of SmithFly and Mike Twiss.

The ATP began following the city’s bid for America’s Best Communities contest to continue to improve the downtown and riverfront corridor ideas and plans. The MKSK firm was contracted to help the ATP and its parties come up with ideas on how to “improve our downtown and riverfront corridor and make Troy more vibrant,” Schweser said.

Schweser said through the MKSK study, 75 items were highlighted for the ATP to work on and the group is currently narrowing down the projects to make a 5-to-10-year priority list. Schweser said the ATP is also reviewing the condition of downtown buildings. Members of the ATP also visited Hamilton and the city of Findlay to gain ideas on how they were revitalizing their cities.

“There’s a lot of things communities are doing to drive economic development,” Schweser said.

The group is also currently designing an interactive brochure to highlight the city’s areas of interest to present to varying groups.

The ATP also recently redesigned the city’s banners on the Masonic Temple building. The canvas banners include a bar code to represent the first bar code scanned at the former Marsh supermarket in Troy, as well as a WACO airplane, which was also featured on the Gentlemen of the Road banner. The colors of the banner are navy and orange, and includes the ring found in the new city of Troy logo. On the wings of the WACO airplane are the numbers “18” and “14” to represent the 1814 year, when the city of Troy was incorporated. The city paid for the new banners, which cost around $1,800.

President Marty Baker thanked Schweser for his presentation and encouraged other council members to share information on the various outside groups they work with in the future.

In addition, council approved a resolution to bid the resurfacing project for the Troy Recreational Trail. The resurfacing project is not to exceed $210,000. The project was approved for federal funding up to 80 percent. The following areas will be resurfaced: Lytle Road and North Road at Trade Square East; Harrison Street and Adams Street Bridge; and Market Street Bridge and Miami Shores.

Council also approved a resolution to seek bids for an articulating compact mower for the Cemetery Department not to exceed $81,000. The equipment will replace the department’s John Deere mower and plow. The new equipment will also assist in digging for cremation burials and monument foundations, which were done by hand, moving monuments and preparing graves.

An ordinance to rezone 44 Peters Ave. (U-Stor-It) from M-2 to Industrial planned development had its first reading. A public hearing will be held at the Tuesday, Feb. 19 meeting. The date change is due to the President’s Day holiday.

In other news:

City offices will be closed on Monday, Feb. 18, for President’s Day. Residential refuse collection and recycling will stay on schedule.

Schweser https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_John-W.-Schweser.jpg Schweser