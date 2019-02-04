Tipp discusses delinquent taxes, golf cart laws

TIPP CITY — On Monday night, the Tipp City council voted to allow the city to hire a third party to collect delinquent income taxes and discussed the possibility of allowing golf carts on city streets.

The city will be able to hire a third-party vendor or collection agency to pursue delinquent accounts.

“This is only going to be used at a point when the city has exhausted all internal policies,” City Manager Tim Eggleston said.

Finance Director John Green said city staff has not yet decided on a vendor or whether to use the collection services offered by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

The ordinance stipulates that any collection costs will be assessed to the taxpayer and not to the city.

At council’s pre-meeting study session, Police Chief Eric Burris presented council with information about permitting “under-speed vehicles” or golf carts on city streets.

According to the Ohio Revised Code, golf carts cannot be operated on any street posted over 35 miles per hour and only where a local authority has granted permission. It also says that the city shall conduct inspections of golf carts that will be driven on city streets. Local authorities may establish other additional requirements.

Burris suggested a list of other requirements including: operators must be licensed drivers, vehicles must have valid insurance, vehicles cannot be operated on sidewalks, and operation limited to streets with a 25-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Locally, Troy and Huber Heights have enacted similar legislation.

Burris said the city could decline to enact additional requirements. The police department would inspect golf carts to ensure that they are titled, registered and meet the state’s vehicle standards. The vehicles could then be operated on city streets posted up to 35 miles per hour and operators would not be required to have a license.

Eggleston suggested bringing an example of legislation allowing golf carts to council at an upcoming work session. None of the members of council objected.

In other business, council approved the purchase of two 2020 Ford Utility Interceptors for the police department. The purchase will be made through the State of Ohio Cooperative Purchasing Plan at a cost not to exceed $64,515.

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

