Area briefs

Art quilts exhibit still available

TROY — There’s still time to see and experience “Still in Stitches,” an exhibit of art quilts by the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center, 301 W. Main St. The show will be on display through Feb. 17.

“Still in Stitches” features more than 30 art quilts by members of the Miami Valley Art Quilt network. Each work is an original piece of art that just happens to take the form of a quilt. However, these are not your grandmother’s quilts. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information about the Miami Valley Art Quilt Network, visit http://mvaqn.com.

For more information, visit www.troyhayner.org or call (937) 339-0457.

Member of month named

CASSTOWN — The February 2019 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Rylee Puthoff, daughter of Jim and Cheryl Puthoff of Conover

She is a sophomore and first year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Puthoff is a participant of the Advanced Creed Speaking Career Development Event. She attended the National FFA Convention, earned a free FFA jacket through the Ohio FFA Blue Jackets program, and competed in the novice parliamentary procedures Career Development Event. She has job placement at Williams Horse Farm.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member that has been actively involved in the FFA chapter, school and community activities. If selected, the member will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag Room, and will receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.

Take a stroll at Charleston Falls

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park district will hold the a “Sweethearts’ Stroll” as part of their new Date Night Series from 8-10 p.m. Feb. 15 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, just south of Tipp City.

Make time for your significant other and mark your calendar for our new Date Night Series. Take your sweetheart on a stroll down a lighted luminary path in the woods while enjoying Winans coffee and chocolate as you learn about the wonderful world of animal courtship. No child care provided. Adults age 18 and up. Program fee is $5. Pre-registration required.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

