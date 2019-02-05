Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

ACCIDENT: A traffic crash was reported at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Main and Ash streets. A citation was issued for a red light violation.

An accident was reported at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 in the area of McKinley Avenue and South Street.

WARRANT: A male subject with a warrant was located at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 on the 600 block of West Water Street. Derek A. Garcia, 35, of Piqua, was picked up for first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging.

Alisha N. Nichols, 30, of Piqua, was picked up at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident.

Travis D. Hazeltine, 26, of Piqua, was picked up at 6:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1700 block of Broadway Drive for a warrant for three probation violations.

AGENCY ASSIST: A carbon monoxide detector read elevated levels at a residence on the 1500 block of West High Street and the fire department was called at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Jan. 30. The complainant had problems with her furnace that she stated she advised the landlord about weeks ago. The landlord would not answer the officer’s call when trying to learn what was wrong with the furnace. The fire department remained on scene and contacted the gas company.

Police assisted the fire department at a fire call at 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 300 block of North Main Street.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised at 7 p.m. on Jan. 30 that his house was broken into on the 400 block of Adams Street.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a disturbance at 5 a.m. on Jan. 31 at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue. The victim refused charges. A male subject was found to have a warrant. Matthew T. Dunlap, Jr., 19, address unknown, was picked up for a first-degree misdemeanor probation violation and third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief in connection with this incident.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was an animal complaint at 10:50 a.m. on Jan. 31 on the 600 block of West North Street. An officer tried to make contact with the dog owner but was unsuccessful. The Piqua Health Department and the Miami County Animal Shelter were each contacted.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer observed a male subject staggering as he walked down the sidewalk at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31 in the area of College and Boone streets. The subject advised he was coming home from he bar. He was advised to stay inside for the rest of the day.

There was a report of a disturbance at approximately 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 500 block of South Wayne Street. Subjects were upset over parking. They agreed to stay separated.

THEFT: There was a theft of services complaint at 1:10 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 1000 block of High Street. A caller advised a resident had removed the water meter from their line. The investigation is pending.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller reported someone tried to kick in his door sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the 300 block of Blaine Avenue. The door was damaged, but the suspect did not gain entry into the residence.