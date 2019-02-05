Commissioners discuss plaza project

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners met with representatives from Garmann Miller Architects to discuss plans for the courthouse plaza renovation project.

The board met with project manager Kathy Trejo, site designer Sara Post and Chris Monnin, project principal, who presented information about the latest design for the project.

The design features one fountain, which would be located at the front of the courthouse, walkways with pavers that mimic the floors inside the courthouse, and more green space. The design also relocates the county law enforcement memorial, which would be moved closer to the Sheriff’s Office entrance.

The project would address issues with underground utilities, fountain drainage, uneven surfaces and lighting.

The design also includes a snow melt system for the concrete walkways between the buildings and from the street to the building entrances.

Trejo said the whole project would likely take about a year to complete. Monnin said the project could be ready to bid in March.

The estimated cost for the project is now about $3.5 million to $3.7 million, including alternates. A previous cost estimate put the cost of the project at $3.2 million.

“I certainly like the design, I like what I see — all but the price tag,” Commissioner Ted Mercer said.

The group will discuss more details of the project, including cost estimates and a timeline, at a special meeting on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m. in the commissioners hearing room.

In other business, the commissioners approved the purchase of a John Deere Gator utility vehicle for the Facilities and Operations Department at a cost of $23,982.

The commissioners also accepted a proposal for the preparation of construction documents for interior modifications at the animal shelter. The proposal was submitted by Candace Goodall. The cost is not to exceed $1,573.

