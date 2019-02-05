Regional FFA evaluations a success

CASSTOWN — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter recently competed in the District 5 Evaluations of the Ohio FFA Association at Central State University, Wilberforce. Several members of the chapter dedicated numerous hours on developing and growing on their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) records to prepare their applications for awards and degrees.

CASSTOWN — Three 2018-19 chapter officers that submitted books for review. Ethin Bendickson submitted the Secretary’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Jarrett Winner submitted the Treasurer’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. Lauren Wright submitted the Reporter’s Book and earned a perfect score and gold rating. All three will be recognized at the state FFA convention in May.

Graduates Carly Gump, Dylan Hahn, and Alex Isbrandt applied for the American FFA Degree for their outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience and overall FFA involvement. Their applications were reviewed and will be evaluated at the state evaluations.

Seniors Liza Bair and Katelyn Hawes and Juniors Michael Bair, Ethin Bendickson, Luke Gilliland, Savannah Holzen, and Kearsten Kirby applied for the State FFA Degree. All applications were reviewed and submitted to the state evaluation for further review.

Maci Krites applied for the District 5 Star in Agribusiness Award for her welding business. Her application will be reviewed in late February.

Several students applied for proficiency awards. These awards recognize outstanding Supervised Agricultural Experience programs in their respected area of specialty. All applications were reviewed and advanced to state evaluation.

Michael Bair applied in 3 award areas – Dairy Production-Placement, Diversified Livestock Production, and Poultry Production for his pasture raised poultry and job placement on his family’s organic dairy and poultry farm.

Kylie Blair applied in the area of Agricultural Sales-Placement for her placement for skills attained at Family Farm and Home.

Luke Gilliland applied in the area of Beef Production-Placement for his job placement at Stone Springs Shorthorn Farm.

Zach Kronenberger started Zach’s Huskies and raises and markets Husky dogs. He applied in Small Animal Care and Production.

Students will now await review at the state evaluation the end of February at the Ohio FFA Center. If selected as one of the top four in the state the student will be interviewed at the State FFA Convention in May.