Lucas re-indicted by grand jury on rape charge

MIAMI COUNTY — A Troy man was re-indicted by a grand jury for felony rape and one count of tampering with evidence charges on Tuesday.

Henry Lucas, 54, was arraigned on first-degree felony rape and third-degree felony tampering with evidence in Miami County Common Pleas Court.

Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges. Lucas, represented by Kevin Darnell, requested an own recognizance bond. Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said the case presented “unique circumstances,” but Lucas complied with all the pre-trial services from the prior case. She requested Lucas to comply with the civil protection order in place and to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s family.

Judge Stacy Wall granted Lucas the own recognizance bond and ordered him to comply with bond conditions including abstaining from drugs and alcohol and attend all court proceedings. A pre-trial conference was set for Feb. 13.

The original case was dismissed last September, days before a jury trial was set to begin, by the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office due to assistant prosecutor Paul Watkins not being able to attend the jury trial due to unforeseen circumstances. The prosecutor’s office was denied a continuance and the charges were presented to a grand jury last January.

In July 2017, Lucas was indicted by a grand jury on one count of first-degree felony rape and one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence. Lucas posted 10 percent of his $100,000 bond following his arraignment on a grand jury indictment on the two charges. Lucas entered a plea of not guilty to the charges.

Lucas was ordered to have no unsupervised contact with minors, the victim, and the victim’s family.

According to reports, Lucas allegedly pinned a 15-year-old female victim against the wall and shoved his hand down the victim’s pants, sexually assaulted her by hand, and then left the home in Troy. The victim stated she didn’t tell an adult until two months later. The alleged assault occurred in March 2017.

In other news:

• Alexander Randall, 18, of Union, was arraigned on first-degree felony aggravated burglary and first-degree misdemeanor assault on Tuesday.

Randall entered a plea of not guilty and was granted an own recognizance bond by Judge Wall due to the lack of a criminal record. Randall is not to have any contact with the victim or family.

According to records, Randall allegedly broke into a former girlfriend’s home through a window in the 7000 block of Meadow Drive, Tipp City, and assaulted the woman on Nov. 12. Randall allegedly wrestled with the woman to get her cell phone, poured melatonin pills in her mouth and shoved her into a bathtub. Randall also reportedly refused to leave until another family member arrived at the home.

• Rodney Kesler, 60, of Sidney, was arraigned on one count of fourth-degree felony assault of a peace officer on Tuesday. Kesler punched a Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputy in the face following a hit-and-skip report in the village of Bradford last July.

He entered a plea of not guilty and his bond was set at $10,000. He also has pending charges in Shelby County. A pre-trial will be held on Feb. 13.

Miami County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sarah Fraley, assisted by three Bradford residents, detained Kesler. Fraley suffered minor arm and hand injuries from the altercation with Kesler. According to the report, Fraley also suffered injuries to her face, as Kesler punched her several times during the fight.

Fraley was in the 500 block of South Miami Street, in Bradford, as the Piqua Police Department had requested she check the area for a vehicle that was involved in a hit-skip incident earlier in the day. Fraley confronted Kesler in an alley between Church and James streets. Kesler ignored commands to stop and came toward Fraley in an aggressive manner. Fraley drew her Taser and ordered Kesler to comply. Kesler then pretended to comply before running away, punching Fraley in the chest before he fled.

Fraley was able to catch Kesler, and take him to the ground and deployed pepper spray. As she was securing Kesler in cuffs, three residents came to the scene and assisted Fraley in securing Kesler to the ground and in handcuffs.