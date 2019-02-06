Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — All information is provided by Piqua Police Department reports.

WARRANT: Chaz J. Scott, 33, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for a fifth-degree felony probation violation and Rachel L. Scott, 34, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant for fifth-degree felony forgery at 7 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 400 block of Glenwood Avenue.

Robert U. King, 39, of Greenville, was picked up on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Feb. 3.

While investigating a report of a male subject who had been assaulted, an officer located a male subject with a warrant at approximately 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 4 on the 900 block of Covington Avenue. Christopher J. Foster, 36, of Piqua, was picked up on warrants for first-degree misdemeanor driving under suspension, first-degree misdemeanor probation violation, first-degree misdemeanor failure to stop after an accident, and minor misdemeanor failure to maintain assured clear distance ahead.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a water main break at 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1600 block of New Haven Road. An officer responded and located the large water main break. The Underground Utilities Department was notified.

An officer followed two county units in their attempt to stop a vehicle fleeing at around midnight on Feb. 3 in the area of Farrington Road and North County Road 25-A. The officer was advised to terminate and not follow. The officer discontinued and terminated.

MENACING: There was a report of a verbal argument between two male subjects at approximately 10 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Rose’s Variety Store on Covington Avenue. Both sides claimed they were threatened by the other.

Police responded to a call referencing a male subject arriving to a residence and making threats towards another male subject at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 600 block of Virginia Street. The male suspect had left before officer arrival, and the reporting party did not want any charges filed.

SEX OFFENSE: There was a report of a Facebook message to the Piqua Police Department’s Facebook page alleging a male suspect in his early 20’s was posting sexually-oriented photos of a female juvenile, 15 or 16 years of age, on Feb. 1. It was unknown what jurisdiction this was in or whether this had already been investigated.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: There was a report of a subject getting bitten by a neighbor’s dog that had gotten loose at approximately 1 p.m. on Feb. 1 at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue.

A male subject reported getting bit on the leg by a dog at 4:40 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 500 block of Gordon Street.

DRUG OVERDOSE: There was a report of male subject overdosing at 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1400 block of Clark Avenue. He was revived by the Piqua Fire Department and transported to UVMC.

SUSPICIOUS: A female subject was receiving multiple packages from an unknown subject on Feb. 1 on Staunton Street.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident with no injuries at 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 1700 block of West High Street.

A vehicle collided with a deer at approximately 9 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the area of North State Route 66 and West Demming Road. The deer was put down and given to a subject.

There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on the 500 block of Young Street.

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched in reference to a disturbance at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 1 on the 300 block of Gordon Street. Two female subjects were warned for disorderly conduct.

Police responded to a call referencing a male and female arguing over personal property at 2:20 a.m. on Feb. 2 at the Colonial Terrace Apartments on Covington Avenue. Both were advised it was a civil matter, and both were warned for disorderly conduct.

A third party reported a possible assault in progress at approximately 9 a.m. on Feb. 2 on the 1400 block of Echo Lake Drive. Both parties claimed they were assaulted by the other. Both remained at the residence.

Police responded to call referencing a juvenile male arguing with a adult male at 10 p.m. on Feb. 2 on the 700 block of South Street. Upon arrival, it was determined both subjects engaged in the verbal dispute. Both males were warned for disorderly conduct, and the juvenile male went with another family member for the night.

An officer assisted a motorist at approximately 12:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 on the 500 block of Gordon Street. Two subjects not involved were warned with disorderly conduct.

A female subject was warned for disorderly conduct at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 3 on the 700 block of North Downing Street.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A hit skip accident was reported overnight between Feb. 1-2 in the area of Dover Avenue and Haverhill Drive. The driver was located and issued several traffic citations.

Police responded to a two vehicle hit-skip accident at 4 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Kroger. The at-fault driver was located and cited.

THEFT: There was a report of a theft at 5 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Walmart. A male suspect had fled from store but was located. The suspect was arrested. Samuel C. Box, 26, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.