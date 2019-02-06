Park board suggests “The Shoreline” for Miami Shores

TROY — The Miami County Board of Park Commissioners will recommend to council to name the Miami Shores Clubhouse’s dining and concession area “The Shoreline.”

The board met on Tuesday and discussed a variety of names submitted to the park board. Approximately 57 names were submitted from the public to name the dining area. The city has legislation regarding the naming of public venues.

President of the park board Alan Kappers asked board members, Susan Westfall and Jordan Emerick, to name their three picks.

Kappers quipped the name “Liar’s Club” wouldn’t suit the area to appeal to rentals for wedding and other events. Emerick said he liked the history behind the Donald Ross “room” name, an ode to the man who designed the Miami Shores golf course in 1949.

Westfall said while “Golfy McGolferson” was witty, she preferred a more streamlined name such as “The Shoreline” to appeal to a wider audience than just those who use the course.

After discussion with the park board’s department heads, the board agreed to recommend “The Shoreline” to encompass the dining and meeting area within the Miami Shores Clubhouse’s concessions area.

The following are a few of the name suggestions submitted to the park board: Birdie’s, Pete’s Cafe, Jenkins cafe, Mile 25, Hole 19, The 19th Hole, The Rutherford Room, Scotty’s Pub, Green side Bunker, Hackers Paradise, Mulligans, Bagger’s Club, Under Par, Strawberry Hill, Money Pit, Double Bogey McDivit’s and Fellowship Clubhouse.

According to golf director Kyler Booher’s report, the clubhouse project’s completion date has been moved back to May 2.

The project is being overseen by Vancon General Contractor of Dayton, who submitted the lowest bid for the project at $1,217,360 on June 22. An additional $16,000 was added to the project for the foundation of the pro shop area. Booher said the roof was being papered to prepare for shingles and windows will be set. Indoor plumbing and electrical work continues inside the clubhouse.

The golf course will open for the season on March 1. The driving range is set to open on April 1.

Booher also reported one bid from Golf Graphics of Bluffton for tee signs with advertising. The board agreed to submit the proposal to be reviewed by the city’s law director Grant Kerber. The proposal was for a term of 36 months. The 18 tee signs would be engraved on Corian with advertising on the bottom of the tee signs.

Park Superintendent Jeremy Drake reported the senior citizen center’s shed began construction this week.

Council to review name for clubhouse dining area