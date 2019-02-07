Troy residents file for elected office

TROY — The city of Troy will have several contested races for office in 2019.

The Miami County Board of the Elections will certify and validate the partisan petitions by Feb. 19. Partisan candidates had until Feb. 6 to file, and protests must be filed by Feb. 22. Write-in candidates for the May Primary election must file declarations by Feb. 25.

According to the Miami County Board of Elections, Robin Oda and Tom Kendall submitted their declarations for candidacy for mayor of Troy for the May 7 primary. Both are running as Republicans. Oda currently serves as an at-large council member, while Kendall currently serves the First Ward council member.

At-large council member William Lutz will run unopposed for the president of council seat. Lutz currently serves as an At-large council member. President of council Marty Baker earlier announced her last term as president will end on Dec. 31, 2019, after 20 years of service.

For the First Ward seat, Republican Zach Allen filed to run as a Republican and will be challenged by Democrat Russ Wheeler in November.

In the Second Ward, incumbent Republican John Twilliger will run against Cynthia Schaefer, a Democrat, in November.

Third Ward council member John Schweser, Fourth Ward council member Bobby Phillips and Fifth Ward’s William Twiss all filed for their respective seats and will run unopposed as Republicans in the May Primary.

Sixth Ward incumbent Brock Heath will run against Jeff Schilling in the May Primary on the Republican ballot.

William Rozell, Lynne Snee and incumbent Todd Severt will run for the three at-large seats on Troy City Council. All three will run on the Republican ballot.

Law director Grant Kerber and Auditor John Frigge refiled to again seek their elected positions in 2019.

Early voting for the May 7 Primary will begin on Tuesday, April 9, at the Miami County Board of Elections at the Miami County Courthouse on West Main Street.

By Melanie Yingst Troy Daily News

Reach Melanie Yingst at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

