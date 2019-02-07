Hayner Hits the Road to D.C. in May

TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host a five day, four night trip to Washington, D.C. on May 2-6.

The all-inclusive trip includes four nights lodging and hotel breakfast each morning as well as four dinners at specially chosen restaurants.

Highlights of the trip include a tram ride at Arlington Cemetery, U.S. Capitol, Capitol Visitor Center, U.S. Library of Congress, Supreme Court Building (exterior), Vietnam Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, FDR Memorial, Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial, World War II Memorial, Jefferson Memorial, Air Force Memorial, Pentagon 9/11 Memorial Park, National Gallery of Art & Smithsonian Museums, Mount Vernon, including Ford Orientation Center & Donald W. Reynolds Museum, guided colonial tour of historic Alexandria, guided tour of illuminated monuments and a performance of “Into the Woods” at the historic Ford’s Theatre.

The registration deadline is March 1 and the trip is limited to 50 guests. Register and pay online at www.troyhayner.org. Information on other 2019 Hayner Hits the Road trips can also be found on the website. For more information, call David Wion at the Hayner at 339-0457.