Commissioners give $50K to United Way HelpLink

MIAMI COUNTY — United Way of Miami County, with the help of the Miami County Commissioners, will establish a phone line to connect residents with social services.

On Thursday, the commissioners approved a $50,000 contribution to the United Way to establish a HelpLink 2-1-1 phone line in the county.

Callers will be connected with a trained operator who can connect them with services including food and shelter, veterans assistance, healthcare, senior services, infant mortality prevention, and domestic violence resources.

“This is much needed in our county and I think I speak for all of us here that we are very, very grateful for what you do, for what you’re going to do and how this is going to benefit our county in a great way,” Commissioner Greg Simmons said. “I’m excited to be a part of this.”

Sean Ford, CEO of United Way of Miami County, said the $50,000 contribution will fund the first two years of the program.

“With your donation, we are going to have the first two years of this program fully funded. It’s going to take about six months to a year to roll out,” he said. Over those two years, the organization will seek out funding to continue the program, he added.

Ford said the program will help people access services at any time, even when the United Way of Miami County office is closed.

“They’re going to be able to call someone 24/7, 365 days a year and talk to someone specifically designated for Miami County,” he said.

Ford added that establishing this service was one of the goals the United Way of Miami County hoped to accomplish by merging the Piqua, Troy and Tipp City United Way agencies last year.

“This is a great project, this has been needed,” Commissioner Jack Evans said.

The commissioners also signed a contract with Garmann Miller Architects for professional design and engineering services for the evaluation of the courthouse.

The cost of these services is $29,000, which will include cost estimates for work that is identified in the evaluation. Evans said the contract also includes a fee of 8.5 percent of the total cost of any Garmann Miller suggested projects that the county chooses to complete.

Phone line will connect residents to social services

By Cecilia Fox Troy Daily News

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@troydailynews.com.