Library to host ‘Letters to Piqua’

PIQUA — The Piqua Public Library will be hosting “Letters from Piqua” program on Tuesday — featuring people reading letters from loved ones about Piqua — and they are seeking more participants and letters.

“This is the first of four events. It is called ‘Letters from Piqua,’” Mayor Kazy Hinds said at the recent Piqua City Commission meeting. “Do you have a letter from a loved one that mentions Piqua in it? We invite you to read your letter at our ‘Letters from Piqua’ events. The first one is ‘Love Letters from the Past.’”

Hinds went on to say this event “celebrates the relationships that have blossomed here in our community.”

The first part of this letter-reading series will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, from 6-7 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Public Library, located 116 W. High St.

“This is a program that the library is doing with Mainstreet Piqua and the city of Piqua,” said Courtney Denning, the library’s marketing and programming coordinator. “We’re wanting the series to be a positive look at letter-writing and the community of Piqua.”

The library is still accepting letters from the community be read during the event. The letters can be read either by the people who submit them or by other readers that the library has available.

Letter guidelines include the following:

• Letter must be submitted using Google form (see link below)

• Must originate in or relate to Piqua

• Must speak positively of Piqua

• May not contain vulgar, sexually explicit, offensive, or hate language

• Nine time slots are available per event and one time slot is given per letter

• Five minutes per time slot

Pre-registration to read a letter or have a letter read aloud is required.

“We do want to be able to pre-screen the letters,” Denning said.

The following is a link to a Google forms to sign up: https://buff.ly/2WvHmm0

The letters can be old or new. Denning said that one person who signed up will be reading a letter from her grandfather that he wrote to all of his grandchildren.

“It’s about his childhood in Piqua,” Denning said.

Library staff can also help people sign up if they have issues with the online sign-up sheet or cannot access it.

Future parts in the series include love letters to or from veterans, love letters of appreciation, and love letters to yourself. The dates for those events have not yet been announced.

For more information, the Piqua Public Library can be contacted at (937) 773-6753.

Letters sought for reading event

By Sam Wildow Piqua Daily Call

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com