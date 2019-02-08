Driver in critical condition

MIAMI COUNTY — The name of the driver of the SUV who became trapped in high water Thursday evening has been identified.

Kazuhiro Sagara, 47, of Troy, was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center and then to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment following the single car accident on State Route 202 near Ebberts Road in Elizabeth Township. According to a Miami Valley Hospital spokesperson, Sagara remains in critical condition. Sagara was the lone occupant in the vehicle.

Sagara’s 2015 Honda CRV overturned in high water on State Route 202, trapping him inside the vehicle before being freed by Troy Fire Department personnel. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to Miami County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mike Whaley, officers are still investigating the incident.

Lt. Whaley said it doesn’t appear as though drugs or alcohol were a factor in the accident.

A car lies, overturned in high water, on St. Rt. 202 near Ebberts Road on Thursday following a crash which left the driver trapped. https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_020719mju_crash_sr202a.jpg A car lies, overturned in high water, on St. Rt. 202 near Ebberts Road on Thursday following a crash which left the driver trapped.