Piqua Community Elise strong

PIQUA — There was a packed house at Garbry Gym on Friday night as the Piqua Indians hosted the Sidney Yellow Jackets and supporters from Piqua City Schools and the Piqua community donned purple t-shirts to support Piqua High School student and athlete Elise Cox as she recovers from recent surgery.
School officials presented a check to the Cox family in the amount of $7,000. The check, made out to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center, will be handed over in Elise’s name.
Family members gather at center court at Garbry Gym on Friday night as Piqua City Schools prsents a check to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in the amount of $7,000 in the name of Piqua High School student and athlete Elise Cox who recently underwent surgery at the hospital.