Miami County Sheriff’s Office reports

Information filed by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office:

Feb. 6

ASSIST MOTORIST: Deputies were dispatched to the area of 8800 S. State Route 202, Bethel Twp. in reference to a female who was stuck in a ditch. Upon arrival a deputy found a female about 50 yards from the roadway parked in a creek area with water rushing under her car. The deputy spoke with the driver and she stated she thought the driveway was a road and went to turn around and ended up getting stuck in the creek. At this time there was minimal damage to the property. Hollis Towing arrived on scene and backed down the driveway driving on and off the driveway to get to the car. The involved car was pulled out of the creek. A business card was left in the mailbox with the case number attached if the homeowner wished to take care of the damages.

THEFT: A resident in the area of Locust Street, Pleasant Hill, reported a package was reportedly delivered to the address, but was not there when he arrived. The box contained Advocare products.

ACCIDENT: A deputy responded to the 3500 block of Ginghamsburg Frederick Road, Monroe Twp. in reference to single vehicle accident. Upon arrival the vehicle was present but the driver had fled the scene. The vehicle was towed and a hold was placed on it until contact is made with the driver.

STUCK IN THE CEMETERY: It was reported there was a vehicle stuck in the mud in the Casstown Cemetery. Upon arrival to the area, a deputy talked with a parent who advised her juvenile daughter and her friend had pulled off the driveway and became stuck in the mud in the listed vehicle. They then called her on the phone and she responded to the scene. The juveniles were both warned for trespassing in the cemetery. No damage was observed.

Feb. 7

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 500 block of Countryside Drive South, Concord Twp. regarding a neighbor complaint. Case pending.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deputy responded to the 10000 block of West State Route 36, Newberry Twp. on an animal complaint. A dog was found wrapped around a tree with its cable and no adequate shelter for the weather. The dog was freed from the tree and the owner is taking care of insulating the dog house with straw. The deputy will follow up with the condition of the dog.

Feb. 8

ACCIDENT: A deputy observed a vehicle in the ditch and had crashed in the 2400 block of State Route 589, Lostcreek Twp. The vehicle was unoccupied and i could not locate anyone in the immediate area. After a short time, deputies were able to locate the driver. Cameron Anderson, 24, Casstown was taken to UVMC by a family member. After further investigation, a blood sample was obtained and narcotics recovered at the scene. This case is pending the results from the Crime Lab.

BURGLARY: A resident in the 11000 block of Covington Bradford Road, Newberry Twp. reported someone burglarized their home sometime between mid-January and Feb. 7. Report filed.

BUS STOP: A Troy City Schools bus driver reported two vehicles passed bus No. 4 while its lights were activated in the area of Rate Route 718 and Peebles Road in Troy. Case pending.

JAIL ISSUE: Deputies responded to the Miami County Incarceration Facility for a reported assault between two inmates. They were charged with assault.

Feb. 9

OVI: A deputy observed a vehicle pull in to a driveway at Piqua-Troy Road and turned its headlights off in the middle of the driveway. After an investigation, the female driver was arrested for OVI.