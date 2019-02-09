West Main Street design begins

TROY — Stakes and flags have popped up along West Main Street, the first step in the city’s $2 million design and right-of-way acquisition for multi-million dollar street improvement project.

Last November, the city entered into a contract with Strand Inc. for the design work for the West Main Street corridor project from Cherry Street to Interstate 75 not to exceed $2,030,000.

Last week, Director of Public Service and Safety Patrick Titterington said the home and property owners were notified about the staking process by letter. Titterington said the stakes have been placed to denote the property lines and the edge of the city’s right-of-way. Once the consultant maps the stakes, they will be removed, Titterington said.

“It’s not something that is going to happen this year. All the stakes are at this point is where we know where the property line ends…It’s still very, very early in the process,” Titterington said. “(The stakes) are not where the road is going to go, that’s just the line where the right-of-way ends.”

The scope of the project is to widen the road, sidewalks, curbs, stormwater, traffic signal configuration, and a median in the area of Elm and Adams Street in front of the Kettering Health Network’s Troy Hospital. Entrance and exits as well as a possible boulevard to assist in traffic flow in front of the hospital has been previously discussed.

Titterington said there will be more public engagement and outreach as the project details are developed.

The city notified 117 residents and sent 175 letters to property owners and its occupants of the staking process.

“It’s very preliminary — it starts the project,” Titterington said.

The city also has applied for several grants including $2.5 million of safety grants and $6 million in MVRPC state and federal grants.

A year ago, concepts were presented to the public for the nearly $12 million project from Cherry Street to Interstate 75. The project will also include wider traffic lanes from 10 feet up to 12 feet wide. A left turn lane across the corridor and a new tree lawn between the street and sidewalk will be part of the design of the nearly 2-mile long main thoroughfare from the interstate to downtown Troy.

The curb lane will also include a bike lane according to previous design concepts.

The project will not likely begin until 2022 and be complete with Phase II in 2024.

