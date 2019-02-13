Tipp man accused of rape

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Sheriff’s Office charged a Tipp City man with the alleged rape of a minor following allegations disclosed to a school teacher last week.

Derek Hawkins, 26, of Tipp City, remains incarcerated in the Miami County Jail. He was arraigned on one count of first-degree felony rape in Miami County Municipal Court on Monday. His bond was set for $250,000. A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 19.

According to the Miami County Sheriff David Duchak, Hawkins allegedly sexually assaulted a 15-year-old female in a Bethel Township residence in October 2018.

The minor victim alleged Hawkins was intoxicated at the time of the assault. The victim disclosed the alleged assault to a school teacher last week. The school counselor then reported it to the school district’s school resource officer and detectives continued with the investigation.

In Ohio, school authorities, employees and teachers are mandatory reporters. A mandatory reporter is someone required by law to report if they suspect or know that child abuse is occurring.

The victim is known to Hawkins.

Hawkins https://www.tdn-net.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/21/2019/02/web1_MUGSHOTS_34710134.jpg Hawkins