County GOP moves to replace board of elections members

MIAMI COUNTY — The Miami County Republican Party Central Committee voted Wednesday night to replace one of the party’s board of elections members and recommend the removal of another.

The committee nominated Jim Oda, the director of the Piqua Public Library, to replace current board member Ryan King of Piqua when his term expires in March. After a vote of no-confidence, the committee also recommended the removal of Rob Long.

Both the nomination and recommendation of removal have been forwarded to the Ohio Secretary of State for consideration.

The committee’s actions could replace both Republican members on the Board of Elections following the discovery that 6,288 early ballots cast at the Board of Elections office before the November general election went uncounted.

The Secretary of State’s Officer found error in December and notified the board of discrepancies in its voting records.

The Board of Elections voted in January to fire elections Director Bev Kendall. Following the board’s action, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose opened an investigation of the board and the uncounted votes.

The Board of Elections will meet Thursday afternoon to certify candidates for the May election.