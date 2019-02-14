Troy Police Department reports

Information filed by Troy Police Department:

Feb. 8

POSSESSION: MacKenzie Leonard, 26, of Troy, was charged with possession of drugs in the West and Union street area.

OVI: An officer filed charges against Terrence Walton, 28, of Dayton for OVI of 0.09 BAC, possession of drugs, and a stop sign violation from a traffic stop on Jan. 8 at McKaig and Lincoln.

TRAFFICKING: An officer charged Stanley Feltner Jr., 41, of Troy, with second degree felony trafficking drugs, possession of a drug abuse instrument and drug paraphernalia in the area of Virginia and May streets.

THEFT: An officer charged a Kroger employee with theft of merchandise.

POSSESSION: An officer charged three male occupants of a vehicle with possession of marijuana.

Feb. 9

ASSAULT: Assault was reported at Meijer.

OPEN CONTAINER: Ronald Ridley Jr., 34, of Dayton, was cited for open container at Ridge and McKaig.

OVI: An officer stopped a vehicle for no front license plate around 4 a.m. The driver was cited for OVI and fictitious plates.

Feb. 10

DISORDERLY: Brandi Hutton, 25, of Troy, was charged with disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of Hilltop Drive.

A male subject was charged with interference with custody and discharging firearms.

DRUGS: Donald Crawford, 18, of Houston, was cited for misdemeanor possession of drugs in the 600 block of Union Street. A juvenile was also cited for possession.

DISORDERLY: Jason Allen, 44, of Christiansburg, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Feb. 11

THEFT: Ashley Pflug, 31, of Tipp City, was cited for theft.

FIRE HYDRANT DAMAGED: A driver leaving the Speedway parking lot took a right turn too tight while exiting and clipped a fire hydrant. Vehicle towed by Hart’s Towing.

MISCHIEF: A resident in the 2000 block of Patterson Lane East reported side of her home was spray painted, egged and had baking soda thrown on her property.

Feb. 12

THEFT: Units responded to a theft in progress at Kohls. Four subjects were charged with theft, two of the subjects were incarcerated on warrants.

POSSESSION: An officer cited Daniel Ward, 34, of Piqua, with possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

THEFT: Michael Osburn, 22, of Kettering, was cited for theft from Kohl’s.

THEFT: Austin Schwartz, 24, of Piqua, was cited for theft.

POSSESSION: Shane Isaacs, 42, of Casstown, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. An officer was dispatched to 30 Troy Town Dr. in reference to a disturbance. After investigation, Isaacs was arrested on an outstanding warrant and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

ASSAULT: An officer cited Melissa Healey, 33 of Lockbourne, with second degree felonious assault and unlawful restraint from an incident in the 500 block of Pennsylvania.

Feb. 13

POSSESSION: An officer conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle that was driving with expired registration. Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer detected a strong odor of raw marijuana emitting from the vehicle. The officer had each occupant exit the vehicle one at a time, and one of the passengers was found to be in possession of Psilocybin (mushrooms). The passenger was arrested for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. Raw marijuana and marijuana roaches were located in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was cited for driving with expired registration and possession of marijuana. Anya North, 21, of Covington, was cited for possession of drugs in the area of West Main and Oxford Street. Mya Cain, 18, of Troy, was charged with one count of fifth degree felony possession of drugs.

Feb. 14

POSSESSION: An officer made contact with an individual sitting on the steps of a closed business in the 200 block of Mulberry Street. Subject was found to have warrants as well as being in possession of methamphetamine. Subject also had several knives and brass knuckles concealed on his persons. Subject was incarcerated on multiple charges. Craig Conway, 37, of Troy, was charged with one count of fifth degree felony possession of drugs and carrying a concealed weapon.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: An officer cited Hunter Ullery, 20, of West Milton, with one count of second degree felony trafficking in drugs and one count of third degree felony trafficking in drugs. Ullery was arrested at the Budget Inn motel. Ullery was also charged with criminal damaging for an incident on Feb. 6.