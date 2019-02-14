Restaurant inspections

Inspections are performed in the county by Miami County Public Health, except in Piqua, which has its own health department. Miami County Public Health can be reached at (937) 573-3500, by email at info@miamicountyhealth.net or on the website at www.miamicountyhealth.net.

Jan. 28

La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, 836 W. Main St., Troy — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Harrison’s, 106 E. Main St., Tipp City — Critical, repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without employee verification of their responsibility to report their health information. Critical: In the upstairs reach-in cooler, raw eggs were observed being stored above ready-to-eat ribs and bags of chicken; corrected. Critical: In the salad low boy prep cooler, three containers of house salad were observed with a date marking of Jan. 18; corrected. In the basement, boxes of single-serve items were observed being stored on the floor. Critical: Multiple food containers were observed with cracks or missing surfaces. Replace. White plastic containers originally used to store seafood were observed being reused. Discard any container originally used for the storage of meat. Critical: The bar ice bin was observed without an air gap between the drain and ice bin drain line.

Tonys Bada Bing, 132 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

K’s Hamburgers, 117 E. Main St., Troy — Critical, repeat: Food in the ice cream freezer across from the hand sink were observed uncovered. Also, food in stand-up reach-in cooler across from the fryers in the back kitchen were observed uncovered. During slow periods or storage, ensure food is covered. In the food storage area, bags of onions and tomatoes were observed being stored on the floor. Place any bag of onions or tomatoes at least six inches off the floor. Critical: In the front kitchen area, the ice bin and ice cream machine drain lines were observed without air gaps.

Miami County Jail, 201 W. Main St., Troy — Observed no hot water at hand sink in kitchen area. Maximum temp of water observed was 54F. Please ensure that all hand sinks provide water of at least 100F for hand washing

Hinders, 902 W. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Jan. 29

Coldwater Cafe, 19 E. Main St., Tipp City — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Village Pizza & Drive Thru, 302 S. Miami Ave., Bradford — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Lincoln Square V, 1320 Archer Drive, Troy — Critical, repeat: Containers of food in multiple coolers in the kitchen and then in the walk-in cooler were observed uncovered. Critical: A box of French fries and home-style potatoes were observed being stored at room temperature; corrected. Critical, repeat: Plastic food storage containers and lids were observed with cracks and sections missing. The person in charge stated he is in the process of replacing any broken, cracked, etc. plastic containers and lids. Repeat: In the ice bin in the waitress area adjacent to the pie cold holding unit, water lines were observed going through consumable ice.

AB Graham, 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover — No violations were documented at the time of inspection.

Troy Country Club, 1830 Peters Road, Troy —Repeat: At the time of inspection, the establishment was without an individual with level two food safety training. Critical, repeat: The menu was observed without an indication of which menu items were prepared cooked to order and then corresponded to the consumer advisory. The walk-in cooler door was observed made of prefabricated plastic, home style door handle and lock. In the walk-in freezer, the side of the condenser unit was observed with ice build-up. Have the condenser repaired or replaced. Critical, repeat: The following prep sinks and ice machines and bins were observed without air gaps: the bar ice bin, the serving station ice bin, the kitchen main prep sink, the salad prep sink, the ice machine adjacent to the alcohol stand-up cooler, the ice machine in the clean utensil/dish area.

Inspections provided by the Piqua Health Department

Jan. 31

Wendy’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers, 1221 E. Ash St., Piqua. The following items need to be cleaned: pop nozzles, microwave interior and food containers. The floors need to be cleaned in hard to reach areas. Be sure all food contact surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized.

Feb. 1

This and That’s Candy on Main, 1108 N. Main St., Piqua. Satisfactory at time of inspection.

Beppo Uno Pizzeria, 414 W. Water St., Piqua. Provide hand soap at the back hand sink in the dough area.

Waffle House, 1232 E. Ash St. Piqua. The upright single-door cooler was above 41 degrees. Mile, 46 degrees; picante, 45 degrees. Keep all TCS foods below 41 degrees at all time to prevent bacterial growth. Items discarded. The prep unit above 41 degrees. Ham, 57 degrees; peppers, 63 degrees. Keep below 41 degrees. Items discarded. Chili held at 123 degrees. Keep TCS foods above 135 degrees. Item re-heated on stove top. No water was in steam table. Water added. The following items need cleaning: utensils, ice machine, vegetable cutter. The interior of three-door refrigerator needs cleaning. The ceiling needs cleaning.