Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

PIQUA — Cub Scout Pack 295 held their annual Pinewood Derby Saturday, Feb. 2, at the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

The top three overall winners were Laurie VanMatre, Tristan Fox and Jack Grise.

The top three winners from each den were: Reece Dehart, Zander Fledderman, Andrew Corkham (Lions), Milan Haning, Ella Collins, Bentlee Freshour (Tigers), Leah Fledderman, Cora Fledderman, and no third (Wolves), Noah Moore, David Crusey, Chloe Freshour (Bears), Matthew Bishop, Evan Moore, and Jayden Brush (Webelos).

The sibling race winners were Tommy Grise, Noah Bishop, and Devin Ware.

If you have a son or daughter, kindergarten through fifth grade or 6-10 years old, who would like to join Cub Scouts, contact Al Fledderman at al.fledderman@yahoo.com or 361-3759.