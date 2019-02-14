Commission denies removal of stained glass windows

TROY — The Troy Planning Commission unanimously denied a request to remove stained glass windows from a downtown church which has been purchased by a local developer to be renovated into a brewery.

Moeller Brew Barn’s Tabernacle Brewing Company will be located at 214 W. Main St., the site of the former Gospel Community Church and First Lutheran Church.

The building was purchased by Tony Scott of Keystone Builders in 2016. The application for the proposed changes was filed by Whitney Locker of Alliance Engineering. The stained glass window removal was one of three building alterations requested by the applicant.

The church was built in 1912 and is on the list of Ohio Historical Society sites. The application sought to remove the upper and lower stained glass windows on the front of the building to be replaced by clear glass.

Planning Commission member Mayor Michael Beamish said the building has long been known as a church and stained glass windows are an asset to the building.

Commissioner Lynne Snee said, she was surprised the architect wouldn’t want to use the feature of stained glass windows in the building. “I’m not in favor of the windows being replaced,” she said.

Snee made the motion to deny the applicant’s request to remove the windows. Mayor Beamish seconded the motion to deny the request. Motion to deny removal of the windows was unanimously approved by the commission.

Following the meeting, Scott addressed the commission and said repairing the stained glass would be too costly to keep them as part of the building. Scott said he didn’t have official estimates, but was told by glass installers it would be two to three times the cost of the clear glass (estimates around $22,000) he was proposing.

After further discussion, Chairman Alan Kappers told Scott to continue to work with the city on alternatives to the issue.

Staff made a recommendation to deny the request to remove the stained glass windows, saying the proposed changes would be a loss of historic artistry, the alterations will detract from the historic integrity of the building as well as the proposal does not include repair quotes from qualified contractors.

Two areas of windows were damaged in provided photos.

Staff researched the history of the windows, which are original to the building. The upper stained glass window is titled “Christ at Twelve in the Temple” and was gifted by Mr. and Mrs. Levi Switzer in 1912. Staff also noted the windows could have been made by two notable stained glass window artists Louis Comfort Tiffany and John LaFarge.

Staff also provided examples of other stained glass window projects including the Masonic Temple in Troy and other national brewery businesses that have renovated churches and kept the stained glass as part of the atmosphere.

The request was one of three in the application for the proposed brewery. The commission approved a request to install a garage door on the rear of the building, which will be in place of four windows. The area where the garage door will be located is in the portion of the building that was added to the church in the 1950s.

The third request was approved by the commission to replace two casement windows on the upstairs rear of the building with two fixed windows to match the existing fixed windows on the first floor of the building in the 1950s addition of the church.

In other news:

• Commission approved the application to install a wall sign for 117 S. Market St. for “Be You Boutique.”

• Commission approved the application to install a new projecting sign for 125 S. Market St. for “Poppin Off Gourmet Popcorn.”

• Commission approved to add a new chapter to the city’s comprehensive plan to include recent studies done by the city.

